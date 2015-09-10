* July core machinery orders -3.6 pct m/m vs f'cast +3.7 pct
* Manufacturers' orders -5.3 pct; service sector -6.0
* Govt cuts view to say pickup in orders seen stalling
* July core machinery orders +2.8 pct y/y vs f'cast +10.5
pct
(Adds analyst's quote, detail)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japanese machinery orders
unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in July,
ratcheting up pressure on the Bank of Japan to offer fresh
stimulus, perhaps as early as next month, to re-energise an
economy struggling to recover from a slump.
A string of soft data in recent weeks has raised questions
about the BOJ's economic optimism, especially as fears of a
deepening slowdown in Japan's major trading partner China has
rattled global financial markets.
Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, fell 3.6 percent in July, the Cabinet office
data showed on Thursday.
That followed a 7.9 percent month-on-month decline in June
and were far worse than a 3.7 percent increase expected by
economists.
"While uncertainty remains high about China and global
economy, poor orders, particularly at the service sector,
reflect persistent weakness in domestic demand," said Takeshi
Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
"The BOJ may ease policy further in October, but additional
easing would not be enough to achieve its inflation target."
Many analysts cast doubt on the BOJ's optimism that a steady
economic recovery will help bring inflation to its 2 percent
goal by around September 2016.
Not helping the BOJ's cause is a perceived reluctance by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to embark on bolder reforms needed for
durable growth.
As exports falter and the China gloom saps global growth,
the BOJ is expected to offer a bleaker assessment on overseas
economies at next week's policy review, but many in the bank
prefer to hold off on expanding stimulus for now.
Earlier on Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said
timing for hitting inflation goal would vary depending on oil
price moves.
OUTLOOK GLOOMY
Worryingly, the Cabinet Office cut its assessment of core
orders, saying a pickup is seen stalling.
A Reuters poll showed in July that two in five Japanese
firms plan to boost capital spending this business year.
Policymakers have been hoping that companies will use hefty
profits gained from a weak yen and lower fuel costs to boost
wages and investment, generating a positive cycle of rising
income and higher spending.
However, that scenario has yet to play out amid sluggish
capital spending, persistent weakness in private consumption and
soft exports.
Analysts cut Japan's growth forecast to an annualised 1.67
percent in the current quarter, after a 1.2 percent contraction
in April-June. The economy is expected to expand just 1.11
percent in the current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)