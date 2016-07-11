(Corrects day of week in second paragraph to Monday)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, July 11 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in May as the
strong yen and weak demand weighed on corporate profits and
spending, pointing to a tepid recovery in the business
investment needed for sustainable growth.
Cabinet office data published on Monday showed a 1.4 percent
fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as
an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine
months, and fell well short of economists' forecast for a 2.6
percent gain in Reuters poll.
Weak capital expenditure puts extra pressure on Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to do more to rev up growth. He is expected
to compile an economic stimulus package later this year after
his ruling bloc won a landslide victory in Sunday's upper house
election.
Abe has been counting on capital expenditure to help
generate a virtuous growth cycle of higher wages and increased
household income and consumption to drive growth.
Britain's shock vote last month to exit the European union
further clouds the outlook as it pushes up the safe-haven yen
and chills sentiment among Japanese exporters.
"Machinery orders are likely to weaken ahead rather than to
recover. The ill-effects of a rising yen in the wake of Brexit
are expected to emerge from now on," said Koya Miyamae, senior
economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. "There are few factors that
would make us optimistic about the outlook for machinery orders
and capital spending."
The Cabinet Office cut its assessment of machinery orders to
say they were stalling. Its previous assessment saw a pickup in
orders.
Policymakers are in a bind, with companies hesitant to boost
investment as they struggle with a weak economy and a strong
currency, while the Bank of Japan's adoption of negative rates
failed to convince companies to invest more.
Compared to the previous month, orders from manufacturers
fell 6.4 percent, while those from the services sector dropped
0.3 percent, the data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electrical equipment, decreased 11.7 percent
in May versus an expected 8.7 percent drop, the data showed.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)