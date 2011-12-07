TOKYO, Dec 8 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 6.9 percent in October from the previous month, far more
than expected and down for the second straight month, data from
the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday, in a sign the euro zone
debt crisis, the ensuing global slowdown and a strong yen are
dampening corporate capital spending.
The fall in the core orders, which exclude those for ships
and electric power utilities, was much bigger than economists'
median forecast for a 0.5 percent decline and followed an 8.2
percent drop in September.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, were up 1.5 percent in October.
The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery
orders, saying that they are moving sideways.