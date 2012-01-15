TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's core machinery orders rose 14.8 percent in November from the previous month, the first increase in three months and much greater than expected, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday, in a sign reconstruction demand following last year's earthquake encouraged corporations to increase capital spending. The rise in the core orders, which exclude those for ships and electric power utilities, was much bigger than economists' median forecast for a 6.0 percent increase and followed a 6.9 percent fall in October. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 12.5 percent in November, against the median forecast of a 4.4 percent gain. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: