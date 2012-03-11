TOKYO, March 12 Japan's core machinery
orders rose 3.4 percent in January from the previous month, the
Cabinet Office said on Monday, in a sign that rebuilding in
areas devastated by last year's earthquake may underpin capital
expenditure.
The rise in core orders, which exclude those for ships and
electric power utilities, was more than double the median market
forecast for a 1.6 percent gain, and followed a 7.1 percent
decline in December.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, rose 5.7 percent in January against
an expected 4.0 percent increase.
The Cabinet Office, which compiles the data series,
maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are
seesawing back and forth.
To view the full table, please go to the Cabinet
Office website: