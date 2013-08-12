TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's core machinery orders fell
2.7 percent in June from the previous month, government data
showed on Tuesday, a sign that the government's reflationary
policies have yet to encourage companies to boost capital
spending.
The fall in core orders, which excludes those of ships and
electric power utilities, compared with economists' median
projection for a 7.2 percent decline and followed a 10.5 percent
jump in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed.
Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core
orders will fall 5.3 percent in July-September from the previous
quarter after rising 6.8 percent in April-June, which was the
first increase in five quarters.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 4.9 percent in June against
a 2.4 percent gain expected by economists.
The Cabinet Office said machinery orders are gradually
picking up. Previously, it had said they were showing signs of a
slow pickup.
To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: