TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's core machinery orders were unchanged in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, casting some doubt on the strength of capital expenditure. The reading for core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with economists' median projection for a 2.4 percent increase and followed a 2.7 percent decline in the previous month, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 6.5 percent in July, less than the median estimate for a 7.6 percent annual increase. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: