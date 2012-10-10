TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's core machinery orders fell
3.3 percent in August from the previous month, government data
showed on Thursday, a sign that slowing demand in China and the
broadening pain from Europe's debt crisis are sapping corporate
appetite to spend.
The fall was bigger than the median forecast for a 2.5
percent decline in a Reuters poll and followed a 4.6 percent
rise in July.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, declined 6.1 percent in August, the
data showed.
The Cabinet Office, which compiles the data series, kept its
assessment of machinery orders unchanged, saying they are
seesawing.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office: