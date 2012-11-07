TOKYO, Nov 8 Japan's core machinery orders fell 4.3 percent in September from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting a slowing global economy and a territorial row with China were weighing on corporate capital spending. The fall was bigger than a median market forecast for a 1.8 percent decline and followed a 3.3 percent drop in August. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 7.8 percent. Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders would rise 5.0 percent in October-December after falling 1.1 percent in the previous quarter. The government said machinery orders were showing weak movements but were basically moving sideways. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: