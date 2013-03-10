TOKYO, March 11 Japan's core machinery orders tumbled 13.1 percent in January from the previous month, down for the first time in four months, government data showed on Monday. The fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and power utilities, was much bigger than a median market forecast for a 2.0 percent decline and followed a 2.8 percent rise in December, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 9.7 percent in January. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: