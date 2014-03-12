TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders jumped 13.4 percent in January, rebounding from a record fall in the previous month, in a positive sign that business investment is poised to pick up. The month-on-month rise was much faster than a 7.0 percent increase forecast by economists, according to the median from a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 23.6 percent in January, versus the median estimate for an 18.8 percent annual increase. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at:For more background on this data, please access this PREVIEW story