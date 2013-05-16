TOKYO, May 17 Japanese core machinery orders surged a much bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March, government data showed on Friday, in a sign that a weaker yen and rising stock prices are making companies more confident to invest in equipment. The month-on-month rise compared with a median estimate of economists for a 2.8 percent increase, and followed a revised 4.2 percent rise in February. Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, will fall 1.5 percent in April-June from the previous quarter. In January-March, core orders, which exclude those for ships and machinery at electric power firms, were flat from the previous quarter. Compared with a year earlier, core orders increased 2.4 percent in March, compared with the median estimate for a 4.1 percent drop.(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)