BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
TOKYO, Feb 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 15.7 percent in December, dropping for the first time in three months after a hefty gain in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday. The month-on-month fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 4.1 percent drop forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 9.3 percent gain in November, the Cabinet Office data showed. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 2.9 percent in January-March, after increasing 1.5 percent in October-December, which was the third straight quarter of gains. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 6.7 percent in December, against a 17.6 percent gain expected. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website at:
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as well as eight cities and counties across the United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.