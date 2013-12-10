BRIEF-CytRx says files for stock shelf offering of upto $150 mln
* CytRx Corp says files for stock shelf offering of upto $150 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2oLM5lz) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 11 Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.6 percent in October, rebounding from a decline in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that companies may slowly increase capital expenditure.
The month-on-month increase in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 2.1 percent drop in September.
"Machinery orders are rising moderately as a trend," the government said, revising up its assessment of the data.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 17.8 percent, against the median estimate for a 15.0 percent gain.
April 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* KMG Chemicals Inc says files for mixed shelf offering of upto $200 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2nkPGqM) Further company coverage: