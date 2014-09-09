TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's core machinery orders
rose 3.5 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday,
marking the second straight month-on-month gain in a sign of a
gradual pick-up in capital spending.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 4.0
percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.
It followed an 8.8 percent rise in June and a 19.5 percent
drop in May, which was the biggest decline in data going back to
April 2005.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and power utilities, rose 1.1 percent in July, versus
expectations of a 0.6 percent rise.
For the full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here
