BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
TOKYO, Dec 11 Japan's core machinery orders fell 6.4 percent in October from the prior month, down for the first time in five months, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting that a pick-up in capital spending may be levelling off. The fall in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent fall forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.9 percent increase in September, the Cabinet Office data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, declined 4.9 percent in October, against a 0.3 percent decline projected. The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment of machinery orders, saying that they are showing a moderate pick-up. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Caesars Entertainment-co's unit entered into an incremental assumption agreement and amendment no. 1 that amends first lien credit agreement, dated may 8, 2014