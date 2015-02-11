UPDATE 2-Standard Chartered favours Frankfurt as EU hub after Brexit
* Lender looking to resume dividends as soon as possible (Adds quotes from StanChart Germany head)
TOKYO, Feb 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose 8.3 percent in December and companies expect orders to pick up in January-March, government data showed on Thursday, in an encouraging sign that capital expenditure will help the economy. The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 2.4 percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 1.3 percent increase in November, Cabinet Office data showed. Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to rise 1.5 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing 0.4 percent in October-December. Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December rose 11.4 percent, against the median estimate of a 5.9 percent increase. The Cabinet Office raised its assessment of machinery orders, saying they are in a gradual recovery. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White and Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
JERUSALEM, May 3 U.S.-Israeli digital insurance company Next Insurance said on Wednesday it raised $29 million in an early funding found led by Munich Re/HSB Ventures.