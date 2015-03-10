TOKYO, March 11 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 1.7 percent in January from the previous month, government
data showed on Wednesday, suggesting companies are reluctant to
increase capital expenditure given the murky economic outlook.
The result compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1
percent decline and followed an 8.3 percent rise in December,
which was the fastest pace in six months.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, increased 1.9 percent in January,
data by the Cabinet Office data showed.
That median market forecast was for a 1.0 percent
year-on-year drop.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
here
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)