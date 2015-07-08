TOKYO, July 9 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 0.6 percent in May from the previous month, up three months in a row, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday, in a sign that capital spending is steadily picking up. The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a 5.0 percent month-on-month decline in a Reuters poll. It followed rises of 3.8 percent in April and 2.9 percent in March. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, rose 19.3 percent in May, versus a 16.3 percent gain expected by analysts. The Cabinet Office stuck to its view that machinery orders are picking up. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)