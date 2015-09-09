(Repeats to additional alerts) TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly fell 3.6 percent in July from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, down for a second straight month and casting doubt about the strength of capital expenditures. The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.7 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 2.8 percent in July, versus a 10.5 percent annual gain expected. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)