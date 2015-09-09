(Repeats to additional alerts)
TOKYO, Sept 10 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 3.6 percent in July from the previous month,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, down for a second
straight month and casting doubt about the strength of capital
expenditures.
The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.7 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, increased 2.8
percent in July, versus a 10.5 percent annual gain expected.
To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office's website:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)