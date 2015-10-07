(Repeats to additional alerts)
TOKYO, Oct 8 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly fell 5.7 percent in August from the previous month,
Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, which could cast doubt
on the strength of capital expenditure.
The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile
data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, compared with a 3.2 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electric power utilities, fell 3.5 percent in
August, versus a 4.2 percent annual increased expected in the
Reuters poll.
The Cabinet Office lowered its assessment of machinery
orders, saying they are stalling.
