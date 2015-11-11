TOKYO, Nov 12 Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.5 percent in September for the first increase in four months, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, in an encouraging sign for capital expenditure. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will rise 2.9 percent in October-December from the previous quarter. Orders fell 10.0 percent in July-September, marking the first decline in five quarters. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 1.7 percent in September. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here For background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)