TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's core machinery orders
unexpectedly rose 10.7 percent in October, posting a second
straight month of gains, government data showed on Wednesday, in
a sign of a delayed pickup in business investment.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of a
1.5 percent drop in a Reuters poll, Cabinet Office data showed.
That followed a 7.5 percent gain in September, which was the
first month-on-month increase in four months.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, increased 10.3 percent in
October, versus a 1.4 percent annual rise seen by analysts.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)