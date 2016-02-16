TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's core machinery orders rose 4.2 percent in December and companies expect orders to accelerate further in January-March, government data showed on Wednesday, in an encouraging sign that capital expenditure will support economic growth. The month-on-month rise in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, compared with a 4.7 percent rise forecast by economists. It followed a 14.4 percent decline in November, Cabinet Office data showed. Companies surveyed expect their core machinery orders to rise 8.6 percent in the January-March quarter, after increasing 4.3 percent in October-December. Compared with a year earlier, core orders in December fell 3.6 percent, against the median estimate of a 3.1 percent decline. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)