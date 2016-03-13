TOKYO, March 14 Japan's core machinery orders
rose a more-than-expected 15.0 percent in January from the
previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday, in a sign
that rising business investment could support economic growth.
The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six
to nine months, was much stronger than economists' median
estimate for a 3.0 percent increase.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electricity, rose 8.4 percent in January,
versus a 3.6 percent decline seen by analysts.
To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here
To see more background, see this PREVIEW.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)