TOKYO, June 9 Japan's core machinery orders
tumbled 11.0 percent in April from the previous month, Cabinet
Office data showed on Thursday, in a sign that business
investment is contracting.
That was more than the median estimate of a 3.8 percent
decline in a Reuters poll of economists. In March, core orders
rose 5.5 percent.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders - a highly
volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital
expenditure - fell 8.2 percent in April, more than the median
estimate of a 2.3 percent decline.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)