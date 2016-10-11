TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 2.2 percent in August from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Wednesday, in a sign of fragility in capital expenditure. The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 5.5 percent decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 4.9 percent increase in July. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which excludes ships and orders from the electric power utilities, increased 11.6 percent in August, versus a 6.5 percent gain expected by economists. To view full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at: www.cao.go.jp/index-e.html For more background, please see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)