TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.3 percent in September from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday, in a sign of fragility in capital expenditure. Companies surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 5.9 percent in October-December from the previous quarter. Orders rose 7.3 percent in July-September. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 4.3 percent in September. To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office at: here For background, see this PREVIEW (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)