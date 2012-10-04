* Maehara has been vocal critic of BOJ policy

* Maehara's views have fueled speculation BOJ to ease policy

* Govt faces many hurdles if it tried to change BOJ law

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Oct 4 Japan's new Economics Minister Seiji Maehara, an advocate of allowing the Bank of Japan to buy foreign bonds, said on Thursday it should be considered a tool to supply funds to the financial system, not a means to manipulate currencies.

Maehara has been a vocal advocate of allowing the BOJ to buy foreign bonds, but his comments suggested he was trying to tone down his stance after it raised concerns that it would amount to currency manipulation.

The change in tone may do little to ease discomfort about the proposal, because once a central bank starts buying foreign bonds it may well be impossible to do so without influencing the currency market.

"What I have been trying to say is that if we realise that the steps the BOJ is taking are not enough, it is possible for the government and the BOJ to strike some kind of accord and foreign bond purchases could be considered as a monetary policy tool," Maehara said.

Buying foreign bonds to influence currencies would be the finance ministry's responsibility, he said.

The government wants the BOJ to take bolder measures to quickly achieve a 1 percent rise in consumer prices, which is the central bank's understanding of price stability, Maehara told reporters in a group interview.

The government and the BOJ could discuss what tools are appropriate for monetary policy, but because of the BOJ's independence it is up to the central bank to decide what tools to actually use, he said.

The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at a two-day meeting ending on Friday even as weakening manufacturing activity in Asia continues to cloud the outlook. Policymakers will likely want to take more time to review the effect of the BOJ's policy loosening just last month.

Maehara said he is arranging to attend the BOJ board meeting on Friday to express his views on policy, and would like to attend future meetings as much as possible.

Representatives from the government are allowed to attend monetary policy meetings, where they can express their views. The representatives cannot vote on monetary policy, but it is possible for them to ask the BOJ to delay a vote on policy.

Maehara was appointed on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda tries to boost his chances of winning an election that he has promised to hold soon.

Maehara's past criticism of the BOJ has fueled speculation that the government could amend the law to allow purchases of foreign bonds.

However, newly appointed Finance Minister Koriki Jojima reiterated on Wednesday that he is reluctant to allow the BOJ to buy foreign bonds, showing that there's no sense of consensus on the matter in Noda's cabinet.

The chances that the government can enact major changes to the BOJ law are fairly low.

Japan is headed for an election that is likely to lead to the ruling Democratic Party's ouster, according to public opinion polls.

Even if the Democrats are able to delay the election, opposition parties, whose votes are needed to enact laws in a divided parliament, may not easily cooperate with the Democrats on changing relations between the government and the BOJ.