By Stanley White
TOKYO, Oct 4 Japan's new Economics Minister
Seiji Maehara, an advocate of allowing the Bank of Japan to buy
foreign bonds, said on Thursday it should be considered a tool
to supply funds to the financial system, not a means to
manipulate currencies.
Maehara has been a vocal advocate of allowing the BOJ to buy
foreign bonds, but his comments suggested he was trying to tone
down his stance after it raised concerns that it would amount to
currency manipulation.
The change in tone may do little to ease discomfort about
the proposal, because once a central bank starts buying foreign
bonds it may well be impossible to do so without influencing the
currency market.
"What I have been trying to say is that if we realise that
the steps the BOJ is taking are not enough, it is possible for
the government and the BOJ to strike some kind of accord and
foreign bond purchases could be considered as a monetary policy
tool," Maehara said.
Buying foreign bonds to influence currencies would be the
finance ministry's responsibility, he said.
The government wants the BOJ to take bolder measures to
quickly achieve a 1 percent rise in consumer prices, which is
the central bank's understanding of price stability, Maehara
told reporters in a group interview.
The government and the BOJ could discuss what tools are
appropriate for monetary policy, but because of the BOJ's
independence it is up to the central bank to decide what tools
to actually use, he said.
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at a
two-day meeting ending on Friday even as weakening manufacturing
activity in Asia continues to cloud the outlook. Policymakers
will likely want to take more time to review the effect of the
BOJ's policy loosening just last month.
Maehara said he is arranging to attend the BOJ board meeting
on Friday to express his views on policy, and would like to
attend future meetings as much as possible.
Representatives from the government are allowed to attend
monetary policy meetings, where they can express their views.
The representatives cannot vote on monetary policy, but it is
possible for them to ask the BOJ to delay a vote on policy.
Maehara was appointed on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle as
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda tries to boost his chances of
winning an election that he has promised to hold soon.
Maehara's past criticism of the BOJ has fueled speculation
that the government could amend the law to allow purchases of
foreign bonds.
However, newly appointed Finance Minister Koriki Jojima
reiterated on Wednesday that he is reluctant to allow the BOJ to
buy foreign bonds, showing that there's no sense of consensus on
the matter in Noda's cabinet.
The chances that the government can enact major changes to
the BOJ law are fairly low.
Japan is headed for an election that is likely to lead to
the ruling Democratic Party's ouster, according to public
opinion polls.
Even if the Democrats are able to delay the election,
opposition parties, whose votes are needed to enact laws in a
divided parliament, may not easily cooperate with the Democrats
on changing relations between the government and the BOJ.