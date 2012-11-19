TOKYO Nov 19 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara is to attend the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting
this week, Jiji news agency reported, a sign the government is
putting more pressure on the central bank to energise the
sluggish economy.
Maehara has attended the meeting twice in the past. Under
the laws governing the BOJ, representatives of the government
can attend BOJ meetings but cannot vote on monetary policy.
Maehara has repeatedly said he would expect the BOJ to
pursue strong monetary easing to achieve its goal of a 1 percent
rise in the consumer inflation, and he advocates allowing the
BOJ to buy foreign bonds.
Sources told Reuters the central bank is set
to hold fire on interest rates this week and may also defy
market expectations of policy action in December, pushing back
any further monetary stimulus until early next year to test the
policies of a new government due after elections set for Dec 16.
Markets expect the central bank to come under further
political pressure for action given that polls suggest leader of
the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party Shinzo Abe will
become the next prime minister after next month's elections. Abe
wants the BOJ to supply unlimited amounts of cash to spur the
economy and achieve 3 percent inflation.
The BOJ boosted its asset-buying programme four times this
year and late last month twinned the latest stimulus with an
unprecedented joint statement with the government pledging
continued efforts to end deflation.