TOKYO Oct 12 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara said he will discuss the pain a strong yen is inflicting
on the country's exports when he meets U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke and European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi later on Friday.
"The biggest problem we face is the yen's uptrend, which is
inflicting severe pain mainly to our export industry," Maehara
told a news conference.
"As minister in charge of the economy and fiscal policy,
it's unthinkable to not mention anything about the yen," he said
about scheduled talks with Bernanke and Draghi, who are visiting
Tokyo to attend the International Monetary Fund meetings.