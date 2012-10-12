TOKYO Oct 12 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji Maehara said he will discuss the pain a strong yen is inflicting on the country's exports when he meets U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi later on Friday.

"The biggest problem we face is the yen's uptrend, which is inflicting severe pain mainly to our export industry," Maehara told a news conference.

"As minister in charge of the economy and fiscal policy, it's unthinkable to not mention anything about the yen," he said about scheduled talks with Bernanke and Draghi, who are visiting Tokyo to attend the International Monetary Fund meetings.