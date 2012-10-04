TOKYO Oct 4 Japan's new Economics Minister
Seiji Maehara, an advocate of allowing the Bank of Japan to buy
foreign bonds, said on Thursday it should be considered a tool
to supply funds to the financial system, not a means to
manipulate currencies.
Maehara has been a vocal advocate of allowing the BOJ to buy
foreign bonds, but his comments suggested he was trying to tone
down his stance after it raised concerns that it would amount to
currency manipulation.
The government wants the BOJ to take bold measures to
quickly achieve a 1 percent rise in consumer prices, which is
the central bank's understanding of price stability, Maehara
told reporters in a group interview.
The government and the BOJ could discuss what tools are
appropriate for monetary policy, but because of the BOJ's
independence it is up to the central bank to decide what tools
to actually use, he said.
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at a
two-day meeting ending on Friday even as weakening manufacturing
activity in Asia continues to cloud the outlook, preferring to
take more time to review the effect of its policy loosening last
month.
Maehara said he is arranging to attend the BOJ board meeting
on Friday to express his views on policy, and would like to
attend future meetings as much as possible.
Maehara was appointed to his post on Monday in a cabinet
reshuffle as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda prepares for an
election.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Koriki Jojima reiterated on
Wednesday that he is reluctant to allow the Bank of Japan to buy
foreign bonds.
Maehara's support of such action has fuelled speculation that
the government could amend the law to allow such purchases.