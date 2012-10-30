TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese Economics Minister Seiji
Maehara said on Tuesday he wants the Bank of Japan to pursue
strong monetary easing to achieve its goal of a 1 percent rise
in the consumer price index.
Maehara, speaking to reporters, said the government would
closely examine declines in industrial output to determine the
performance of the overall economy.
The Bank of Japan is expected to ease monetary policy on
Tuesday by expanding asset purchases as slumping exports and
declining factory output heighten pressure for bolder action to
support an economy on the verge of recession.
Maehara will attend the meeting. Under the laws governing
the BOJ, representatives of the government can attend BOJ
meetings but cannot vote on monetary policy.