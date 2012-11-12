TOKYO Nov 12 Japan may already have fallen into
recession, the country's economics minister, Seiji Maehara, said
on Monday.
"I can not deny the possibility that Japan has fallen into a
recession phase," Maehara told reporters, adding that a final
assessment on the state of the economy would be made when more
data became available.
He also said he expected the Bank of Japan to pursue
powerful easing, and that the government and central bank would
work together to beat deflation and encourage economic recovery.
Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the three months to
September, marking the first contraction in three quarters,
adding to signs that slowing global growth and tensions with
China are nudging the world's third-largest economy into
recession.
The fall in GDP, which matched a median market forecast,
translated into an annualised 3.5 percent fall, government data
showed on Monday.