DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Ministry of Finance, Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan on Friday held regular talks on global economic and market developments, the BOJ said.
Senior executives from the three agencies meet once every few months to discuss global markets, at times timing their meetings when financial markets experience volatility. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.