TOKYO Japan's government will hold the first of a series of meetings to discuss global economic and market conditions on March 16, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend, will invite Columbia University Professor Joseph Stiglitz as a speaker, it said.

The second meeting will be held on March 17.

Abe initiated the meetings to scrutinise global economic themes to prepare for the Group of Seven meetings, which Japan chairs this year.

