TOKYO Japan's government said on Friday it would hold global economic and financial meetings on April 7 and 13.

The government will invite experts such as Nobel Economics laureate Jean Tirole to the April 7 meeting and the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation Angel Gurria to the next one.

Japan has already held a series of government panel meetings formed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss the global economy in preparation for the upcoming Group of Seven summit to be held in May.

