CHIBA, Japan, March 28 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday the central bank's bold policy actions had helped to lower longer-term government bond yields and increase investors' willingness to take on risk.

"If the current improvement in financial conditions continues, coupled with improving overseas economies ... corporate investment is expected to increase," he said in a speech to business leaders in Chiba, east of Tokyo.

"The yen's retreat and share price gains may help to improve consumer sentiment ... and further stimulate domestic demand."

Miyao, regarded as one of the BOJ board's more pessimistic members regarding Japan's economic outlook, proposed at its March 12-13 policy meeting a further increase in its asset buying and loan scheme by 5 trillion yen ($60 billion) to 70 trillion yen ($842 billion), but was outvoted 8 to 1.

Miyao, a former academic and an expert on monetary policy, is known for his research on inflation targeting.

The BOJ surprised markets in February with an unexpected monetary easing and by setting an inflation goal of 1 percent.($1 = 83.1400 Japanese yen)