TOKYO Feb 25 The Japanese government is mulling nominating Takehiko Nakao, the country's top currency diplomat, as next head of the Asian Development Bank if incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda takes on the post of central bank governor, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

The government is likely to nominate ADB's Kuroda as its next central bank governor, sources told Reuters on Monday.

If Kuroda were chosen as next BOJ governor, he would be cutting short his term as head of the ADB, which could weaken Japan's standing as the country that has traditionally provided the head of the organisation established in 1966. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)