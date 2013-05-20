TOKYO May 20 A Japanese government panel warns there is "absolutely no" guarantee that domestic investors will keep buying government bonds, citing the risk of a spike in bond yields that could crimp long-term growth prospects, according to a draft report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The warning from the advisory panel to Finance Minister Taro Aso comes at a critical juncture. The government bond market has recently seen volatile price declines, underscoring a delicate balancing act for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government.

Abe has unleashed massive fiscal and monetary stimulus to spur short-term growth, which has sent stock prices soaring. But at the same time, he is trying to convince investors that over the longer term Japan will tackle a public debt that, at more than twice the nation's annual economic output, is the biggest in the developed world. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto and William Mallard; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)