TOKYO, June 18 Japan will remain on guard over
the situation in the financial markets after Sunday's election
in Greece although there is relief that the worst-case scenario
has not come to pass, a senior finance ministry official said on
Monday.
"We're closely watching the election and the market
situation," the official told reporters.
The euro rose after early results of a second Greek election
in as many months showed parties committed to its debt bailout
plan were on course to secure a slim parliamentary majority,
defeating radical leftists who rejected austerity and may have
jeopardised the indebted country's future in the euro zone.
