TOKYO Oct 4 Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima and U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will likely meet on Oct. 11 on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in Tokyo, a source familiar with the matter said.

The two are expected to discuss measures to deal with Europe's debt crisis and the potential economic impact of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes in the United States that could go into effect next year, commonly known as the U.S. "fiscal cliff", the source said.

Exchange-rate policy may also be discussed at the bilateral meeting as Jojima has said he will raise Japan's concerns about the strong yen at a Group of Seven finance leaders' gathering, also to be held next week.