TOKYO May 23 - Japan's vice finance minister
Shunichi Yamaguchi said on Thursday he will closely monitor
market moves after volatility in Japanese stocks, government
bonds and the yen.
Yamaguchi reiterated Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda's comments on Wednesday that the central bank stands
ready to respond to bond market volatility.
Yamaguchi also said the government was committed to
compiling a fiscal discipline framework.
Japan's Nikkei share average plunged 7.3 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years, due
to worries China's economy is slowing.
The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen of 101.43
yen, down over 1.5 percent before recovering to around 101.80 as
some speculative buyers emerged.
The 10-year JGB yield rose to 1.000 percent,
its highest level since early April last year, and last stood at
0.855 percent or down 3 basis points on the day.