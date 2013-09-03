China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan will tell G20 nations at a summit this week that it plans to go ahead with a two-stage sales tax hike from next year, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
If the government were to raise the sales tax as planned, it will consider compiling an extra budget and submit relevant bills to parliament early next year for fiscal spending to cushion any impact on the economy, Aso told a news conference.
Aso will accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Group of 20 summit to be held this week in St. Petersburg, Russia.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.