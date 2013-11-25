TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's economy is expanding and deflation is coming to an end due to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, the country's top financial diplomat said on Monday.

"Real GDP (gross domestic product) is growing, deflation is coming to an end, business confidence is improving and corporate profits are picking up," Mitsuhiro Furusawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, said at a forum.