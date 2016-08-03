TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's top currency diplomat,
Mastsugu Asakawa, stepped up his jawboning against a rising yen
on Wednesday, warning speculators against pushing up the
currency too rapidly.
The vice finance minister for international affairs was
speaking to reporters after a regular meeting with officials
from the Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency.
"Currencies are showing quite one-sided and speculative
moves. As G7 and G20 communiques clearly state, excess
volatility hurts economic stability," Asakawa said, adding that
volatility was high in interest rates and currency markets.
"To prevent speculative moves from becoming active, we will
closely watch with a sense of urgency and respond when necessary
in accordance with the G7 and G20 agreements."
