* Banknote circulation hits record high in Dec * Households, corporations continue to hoard cash after quake TOKYO, Jan 5 Japan's monetary base rose 13.5 percent in December from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, as the central bank continued to supply funds to secure liquidity in the banking system. The balance of banknotes in circulation rose 2.3 percent to a record high of 81.572 trillion yen ($1.06 trillion) as households and corporations continued to hoard cash following the devastating March earthquake and tsunami, according to the BOJ. Japan's monetary base fell 43.3 percent in December on a seasonally adjusted basis from the month before, after a 41.2 percent gain in November, due to the settlement of money from Japan's record currency intervention on Oct. 31.