TOKYO, Dec 2 Japan's monetary base rose 19.5 percent in November from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday. Details were as follows (in percent, year-on-year, final column shows seasonally adjusted month-on-month change in monetary base): Monetary BOJ note Coins Current Bank Month- base issuance in circ deposits resrvs on-month Nov +19.5 +2.4 0.0 +99.1 +90.9 +41.2 Oct +17.0 +2.6 0.0 +84.6 +77.5 +12.5 Sept +16.7 +2.9 0.0 +84.9 +86.3 +16.4 Aug +15.9 +2.7 0.0 +79.4 +80.0 +14.9 July +15.0 +2.7 0.0 +73.3 +69.3 -6.3 June +17.0 +2.7 0.0 +89.2 +78.1 +14.1 * denotes a revised figure Average outstanding monetary base: Nov: 118.4978 trilion yen Oct: 115.6428 trillion yen(Reporting by Stanley White)