* Japan on verge of getting on "FATF" list of hazardous
countries
* Efforts lagging, law criminalising conspiracy left in
limbo
* Authorities worry on risk of terrorist funds flowing into
Japan
* Japanese banks overseas transaction at risk if seen
uncommitted
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's cabinet approved bills on
Friday aimed at tightening rules against money laundering and
terrorist financing in a bid to avoid getting on an
international watchdog's list of high-risk and non-cooperative
jurisdictions.
The move came months after the Financial Action Task Force
(FATF), a global standard setter for anti-money laundering,
issued an unprecedented statement that singled out Japan for its
failure to fix deficiencies through necessary legislation.
The Paris-based watchdog expressed concerns about Japan's
continued failure to remedy the numerous and serious
deficiencies identified in its third mutual evaluation report
adopted in October 2008.
With submission of the bills to parliament, Japan is likely
to avoid getting on the FATF's list in October and February when
its members, including G7 rich nations and 29 others, meet in
Paris, a senior government official said.
But Japan's status remains in limbo as it has failed to
present a key bill criminalising the act of conspiracy due to
resistance from some lawmakers and the Japan Federation of Bar
Associations, who fear authorities may apply it arbitrarily.
"The fact that we are sending bills to parliament in the
hope of enactment is likely to prevent Japan from getting on the
list in October and February," a senior Japanese official said.
"But unless the (remaining) bill passes parliament, Japan
would not be seen as committed ... We are lagging far behind,"
the official said, adding that legal loopholes could cause an
"alarming situation" where terrorist funds flow into Japan.
Legal loopholes include the inability to freeze transfers of
terrorist funds within Japan. Current law is designed only to
prevent cross-border transfers of terrorist assets.
Another example is banks' lax control over client accounts.
Cash transactions of more than 2 million yen ($18,525) are
closely scrutinised at banks, but if cash is subdivided by
smaller amounts for separate transactions, those transactions
would end up unchecked.
The FATF's list includes countries such as Iran and North
Korea on the "blacklist" who are subjected to countermeasures,
and others like Sudan and Cuba on the grey list who are required
to take steps to meet their political commitment.
If Japan is added to the grey list, it may cause other
countries to shut Japanese financial institutions from their
markets, and it may lead the United States to impose fines on
Japanese banks, the official said.
The U.S. authorities are increasingly imposing fines on
financial institutions, the official noted, citing a
staggering$8.95 billion fine against BNP Paribas for breaking
U.S. sanctions.
Other countries are also beefing up measures against money
laundering.
In July Singapore's central bank proposed tightening its
anti-money laundering rules, looking to formalise regulation
that would require financial firms to check more closely who
their customers are.
The Japanese government aims to have the bills pass
parliament in the current session that ends Nov. 30, although it
is unclear whether they will make it because all depend on
parliamentary scheduling by lawmakers, officials said.
(1 US dollar = 107.9600 Japanese yen)
