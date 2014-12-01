TOKYO Dec 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe needs to take more steps to meet the government's deficit-reduction targets, Tom Byrne, regional credit officer of Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

"A delay (in next year's sales tax hike) means there is more uncertainty about measures to reduce the deficit. There is concern that fiscal policy in its current state will not achieve the long-term fiscal goals," Byrne told a group interview.

His remarks came after Moody's downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1, citing rising uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction goal. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Mike Collett-White)